Philadelphia, Pa. -- The deadline for submitting 2019 taxes is July 15, 2020. Taxpayers who are filing form 1040 series returns must file form 4868 by July 15 to obtain the automatic extension to October 15.

Due to COVID-19, the original filing deadline and tax payment due date was moved from April 15 to July 15.

“Although the extension provides additional time to file the tax return, it is not an extension to pay any taxes due. Willful failure to pay any taxes due could result in interests, penalties, and more,” said Thomas Fattorusso, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation division in Pennsylvania.

“For people facing hardships who cannot pay in full, including those affected by COVID-19, the IRS has several options available to help. The IRS encourages taxpayers to visit IRS.gov as soon as possible to explore these options and avoid accruing interest and penalties after the July 15 deadline.”

In addition to reminding the public about the upcoming tax due date, the IRS Criminal Investigation Division is also advising the public to be vigilant about tax scams.

Over the last few months, the IRS Criminal Investigation Division (CI) has seen a tremendous amount of Economic Impact Payment scams and other financial schemes. CI continues to work with law enforcement partners to stop these schemes and bring those responsible to justice.

Related reading: IRS warns of several COVID-19 scams

Taxpayers can report COVID-19 scams to the National Center for Disaster Fraud. Taxpayers can also report fraud or theft of their Economic Impact Payments to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA). Unsolicited (phishing) e-mails that appear to be from the IRS should be forwarded to phishing@irs.gov.

For the most up-to-date information about the tax filing deadline and IRS impersonation scams, taxpayers can visit IRS.gov.