Harrisburg, Pa. — If you're ready to trade in your ornament hooks for fish hooks, you're not alone. Make sure you're ready for next year's fishing season by purchasing your 2023 Pennsylvania fishing license, permits, or gift vouchers for friends and family.

Licenses, permits, and vouchers for 2023 are now available through the HuntFishPA online portal on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website, the FishBoatPA mobile app, or in any of the nearly 700 retail license issuing agents. Licenses, permits, and vouchers purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months.

Licenses purchased online can be printed immediately or saved digitally to a smart device, which serves as proof of possession.

"Introducing someone new to fishing can be very rewarding and purchasing a fishing license gift voucher is an easy way to get a new angler started," said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director. "Vouchers are also great gift ideas for active anglers, or maybe someone who likes to fish but hasn't been out on the water for a while. The gift of a voucher might be just what they need to rediscover their passion for fishing and join you next season."

Collectible fishing license buttons will be available for purchase for the 2023 license year. This year's button features a vibrant yellow background with the Fish and Boat Commission logo. The button has a limited run of 10,000 buttons. Customers will receive a randomly numbered button from 00001 to 10000. The buttons will be mailed to the buyer and are not given at the time of purchase.

For 2023, anglers who visit a license issuing agent in person can receive a free Fishing Summary/Boating Handbook. The book includes an outline of current fishing and boating regulations, seasons and creel limits, safety information, and coupons.

A digital version of the handbook is available on the Fish and Boat Commission website and the FishBoatPA mobile app.

Anglers who purchase a 2023 fishing license can support their favorite Fish and Boat Commission programs through the purchase of voluntary permits for Bass, Musky, Wild Trout/Enhanced Waters, and Habitat/Waterways Conservation. The permits are not required for fishing and do not grant any special privileges. All funds generated through the purchase of voluntary permits is used for their respective programs.

Thanks to the generosity of anglers, the PFBC has invested more than $520,000 into special projects funded by the sale of voluntary permits since 2019.

Youth anglers under the age of 16 do not require a fishing license, but must have a Voluntary Youth Fishing License or a free Mentored Youth Fishing Permit to participate in special youth fishing opportunities in 2023. This includes the statewide Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The Fish and Boat Commission reminds anglers and boaters to protect themselves by always wearing a life jacket during the fall and winter months. From November 1 through April 30, all boaters aboard boats less than 16 feet, including all kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards, are required to wear a life jacket. Anglers should also wear a life jacket while ice fishing.

