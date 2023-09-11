Shanksville, Pa. — Today, 22 years ago, Flight 93 met its end in a lonely field in Shanksville, Pa. after being hijacked by terrorists.

In that place now stands a memorial to honor those who fought and risked it all in an effort that likely saved thousands more.

According to local photographer Michael Kinney, who visited the memorial earlier this month, "its a very spacious groomed park with a lot of meaning and detail built into the landscape and architecture that reflect the events of that day with respect to those you lost their lives on Flight 93."

More than 3,000 people tragically lost their lives in New York, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville on September 11, 2001. Among the casualties that day were the 60 law enforcement officers and 343 firefighters who perished while attempting to rescue the victims at the World Trade Center buildings, noted Williamsport Bureau of Police in a message released today. "A large number of first responders who participated in the New York City rescue efforts died in the years that followed due to 9/11-related illness," WPD reminded.

There will be rememberances all day all across the nation, including the longstanding tradition of the Lycoming County 9/11 Memorial Ride tonight starting with a blessing of the bikes at 3 p.m. in Clinton Township, the ride beginning at 6 p.m.

