Williamsport, Pa. -- Each year, on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11th, 2001, Americans are asked to join together in unity by performing good deeds or acts of service to remember those lost as well as a tribute the first responders and military personnel who rose in service in response to the attacks.

While many community events and memorials honoring the lives lost on September 11th will not take place this year due to COVID-19 there are still ways to engage and be of service to the community.

Melyssa McHale, of the Lycoming County United Way, shared a list of possible things individuals can do to pay tribute and be of service to our local community today.

1. Spend an hour with Sojourner Truth Ministries serving a meal.

2. Volunteer at the YWCA Boutique.

3. Serve as an overnight host for Family Promise.

4. Donate clothes/supplies to American Rescue Workers.

5. Advocate for local nonprofit organizations.

6. Volunteer with the Central PA Food Bank.

7. Pledge to #bekind and do acts of kindness, like opening a door for someone.

8. Find opportunities to give compliments. It costs nothing, takes no time, and could make someone’s entire day. Don’t just think it. Say it.

9. Write a friendly note to a friend or neighbor.

10. Talk to your children about 9/11 and explain how and why it was created to be a day of service.

11. Pay it forward.

For more ideas as well as virtual service opportunities visit 911day.org.