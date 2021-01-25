Harrisburg, Pa. – Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has opened registrations for its annual community improvement initiative, Pick Up Pennsylvania. The event begins on March 1 and ends on May 31, and offers registered groups and individuals free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests as long as supplies last.

Pick Up Pennsylvania activities include litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, community greening and beautification efforts, special collections, and educational events. Only registered projects will be provided with free cleaning supplies. To register, click here.

As part of this event, the Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring trash disposal free of charge or at a reduced rate for registered program participants at participating landfills from April 1 through April 30, with prior approval.

The results of a pre-pandemic statewide study on litter conducted by the Department of Environmental Protection, PennDOT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, found that there is an estimated 500 million pieces of litter on Pennsylvania roadways. Among other things, this litter pollutes our environment and affects our quality of life.

“There is an urgent need for systems to properly manage our municipal waste, but we also need to change behaviors to stop litter from happening in the first place. Until that happens, we want to provide the tools and resources our residents need to make a difference locally,” said Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

2021 participants are encouraged to observe the most recent social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to clean up in small groups, with family members, or solo.

To host an event, join an event near you or to inquire about free supplies and trash disposal, visit KPB’s Pick Up Pennsylvania webpage or contact Michelle Dunn, Pick Up Pennsylvania Program Coordinator, at (877) 772-3673 ext. 113 or send email to mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.

Enter the video contest and win a cash prize for your favorite nonprofit or charity!

Anyone participating in Pick Up Pennsylvania can earn cash prizes for their nonprofit or charity of choice by entering the Pick Up Pennsylvania Video Contest! To participate, send Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful a 60-second video of your event showing how you keep Pennsylvania beautiful. Your event must be registered with Pick Up Pennsylvania to participate.