Galeton, Pa. — Online registration for the 32nd Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament begins on Friday, March 17. Adult anglers who register before May 1 will receive an early registration fee discount.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, May 20 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. along a 13-mile stretch of Pine Creek between the Ansonia Bridge on Colton Road in Shippen Township and the Mill Street Bridge in Galeton. This stretch of the creek has been stocked with 250 tagged, float stocked trout.

Anglers who catch tagged fish during the tournament can win up to $14,000 in cash, merchandise, and gift cards. Every prize has a minimum $50 value. The top prize is $1,000 in cash. There will also be six $500 cash prizes.

The entry fee for adults is $25 through Monday, May 1 and $30 beginning Tuesday, May 2. The entry fee for youth under 16 is $15 regardless of registration time.

Download an online registration form by visiting pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com. Printed registration forms to fill out and mail in will soon be available at area businesses in Tioga and Potter counties.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 (the opening day of the 2023 statewide trout season), people can register in-person for the tournament and pick up bags, badges, and maps at the snowmobile clubhouse at 4814 Route 6, 12 miles west of Wellsboro.

A tent will be set up for in-person registration on Friday, May 19, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as for registration and check-in during tournament hours on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21.

Tournament prizes are chosen through a lottery-type system implemented in 2015. Anglers have to bring their tagged fish in live condition to the tent. For each tagged fish, anglers can draw a numbered ping-pong ball that corresponds to a number on a prize board.

The lottery system was implemented to give everyone a chance to win the $1,000 cash prize instead of giving the top prize to whoever happened to find the "right" fish.

Youngsters 12 and under can participate in the free "Start a Kid Fishing Program” regardless of whether they want to fish in the tournament. With help from Smitty’s Sports & Gun Works in Gaines, the Tackle Shack in Wellsboro, Seneca Resources in Wellsboro, and Snowmobile Club members, young anglers who are on-site will receive fishing rod combos, rods, reels, and other merchandise.

Changes made in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID will continue this year. These changes include registering and checking in at an outdoor tent; holding prize drawings outdoors; and removing fish tags outdoors.

Everyone competing in the tournament must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license, must not trespass on private property or litter, and must adhere to CDC and Pennsylvania COVID-19 guidelines and requirements.

All fish must be legally caught. Those fishing before or after the stated times on May 20 and 21 will be disqualified. No fish will be accepted at the tent in front of the snowmobile clubhouse one hour after the cut-off time.

Funding for the tournament comes from donations made by local and out-of-the-area businesses and individuals. These donations include cash, merchandise, gift certificates, and promotional items.

Money raised through the tournament is used to help cover the Snowmobile Club’s operating costs as well as monetary donations to food banks at Wellsboro, Galeton, and Osceola and other local organizations, and, in partnership with Seneca Resources, to award three $1,000 college scholarships to local high school graduating seniors.

For information, call 1-717-881-9358 or the club at (570) 724-2888, visit the club’s website at www.pagrandcanyonsnowmobileclub.com, or check out its Facebook page.

