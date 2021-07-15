Williamsport, Pa. - Factory Works Photo Lab will host an Intro to Digital Photography course for beginner digital photographers, consisting of three sessions on Sun., Aug. 1, 8, and 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.

A DSLR camera is required - send a message to the Photo Lab if you are uncertain if your camera is a DSLR.

The cost of the course is $50 for all three sessions.

Each class will focus on a different aspect of photography which is applicable to both film and digital work, utilizing the instant results that digital provides to help novices cultivate an understanding of the basic tenets of photography, aperture, shutter speed, and composition.

The sessions will focus on Still Life, Portraiture, and Landscape photography respectively and will each be two hours long.

The $50 class fee can be paid in cash, or with a check made out to Factory Works. The class is limited to four students maximum, and spaces are reserved by pre-paying the attendance fee.

Email photolab@factoryworks.org to coordinate dropping off payment or ask questions about the course.

Factory Works Photo Lab is located in Studio 9-206 at the Pajama Factory, and serves as a community darkroom and photo lab specializing in black and white film photography, antiquarian techniques, and experimental processes.

The lab offers workshops, memberships, and drop-in services, as well as ongoing month-long intro to film photography classes that meet on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. The lab is open to the public by appointment.

The lab provides access to the Pajama Factory for local photographers wishing to do photo shoots in its historic buildings. To find out more, please email photolab@factoryworks.org.

The photo lab can be found on various social media sites as @FactoryWorksPhotoLab.