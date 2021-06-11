Whitneyville, Pa. - Children completing the fourth through tenth grades can register now for Hamilton-Gibson's "Tales of Tioga" Summer Theatre Arts Camp being held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville.

The Hamilton-Gibson camp is open to any child that wants to participate no matter where they live and regardless of what sort of schooling they have.

The eight-day camp at Whitneyville will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, July 20, 21, 22 and 23, and Monday through Thursday, July 26, 27, 28 and 29.

The last day of camp on July 29 will be a regular day with the addition of two public performances at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the Tioga County Youth Center building at the fairgrounds.

Bus transportation is provided. Pickup sites will be determined soon. Campers will be picked up and taken to Whitneyville and then returned to their pickup sites each day after camp.

The only exception will be on Thursday, July 29. That day, the campers will be picked up but parents will be responsible for taking their children home after the last performance.

Hamilton-Gibson Artistic Director Thomas Putnam is adapting his "Tales of Tioga" for this camp. His original show was produced for Tioga County's bicentennial in 2004.

"It is filled with lots of historical facts and figures like Mary Wells, George Washington Sears (Nessmuk), Leonard Harrison and many others, which will allow all campers to have speaking roles and to be part of the lively chorus," Putnam said.

"We wanted a show in which every child could shine rather than one in which just a few have named roles. We also thought this would be the perfect story to tell at the Tioga County Fairgrounds."

Campers will learn and perform this full stage show while gaining experience in all things theatre arts, from improvisational acting to mime, music, choreography, art, costuming, stage movement and vocal training.

"We need to know how many youngsters are going to participate by Friday, July 9 so we can order enough camp T-shirts and prepare scripts and other materials to give to each camper on Tuesday, July 20, the first day of camp," said Putnam.

This is the third HG summer camp that will feature a full production. "With the success of 'The Wizard of Oz’ in 2018 and 'The Little Mermaid' in 2019, we knew we wanted to continue with this format because kids from all over this area were able to meet and create something wonderful - including friendships," Putnam said.

Hamilton-Gibson was not able to hold theatre arts camps for youth in the summer of 2020 or the winter of 2021 due to the pandemic.

No child will be turned away due to financial concerns. The registration fee for the camp is $193 with a $40 discount for each additional child from the same, immediate family.

Scholarships are available. The registration fee is waived for campers living in Northern Tioga School District due to a grant from the Deerfield Charitable Trust.

To register for the camp, download the 2021 Summer Theatre Arts Camp flyer and application by visiting the Hamilton-Gibson and click the orange button tagged "Click Here for Application."

Complete the application and send it with a check to: Attention: Theatre Arts Camp, Hamilton-Gibson Productions, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Payment by credit card is also accepted.

Call the office with credit card information at (570) 724-2079.

Admission to the public performances is Pay-What-You-Can at the door.

For more information about the camp, transportation or for answers to any other questions, call (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.