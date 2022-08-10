Lewisburg — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA is continuing to partner with Bloomsburg Music Therapy to offer Singercise, a therapeutic class for people with Parkinson's disease.

The class is free to attend thanks to a grant from the Parkinson's Foundation.

Singercise targets small muscles involved in speaking and singing to help improve speech, respiration, and swallowing. The classes are also a great place to socialize and build a support network.

Both virtual and in-person classes are offered. In-person classes meet at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center every Monday from 3 to 4 p.m., August 15 through December 19. Virtual classes meet via Zoom every Monday from 2 to 3 p.m. through December 19. There will be no class on Labor Day (Monday, September 5).

The class is led by board-certified music therapist Alysha Suley, MM, MT-BC, a member of the American Music Therapy Association and the International Association for Music & Medicine. Singercise is open to individuals of all physical ability and fitness levels who have Parkinson’s disease.

Previous participants have seen marked improvements in their speech and breathing, with one participant saying, “A friend recently commented on how much better I was speaking and sounding.”

Singercise has also proven to be an excellent outlet for socialization. Another attendee remarked, “It gets me moving, works on exercises to maintain my voice, and is a great social outlet.”

Registration is open now, and those interested can register at gsvymca.org. More information is available by calling (570) 316-1899 or emailing info@bloomsburgmusictherapy.org. Registration is required.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.