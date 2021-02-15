Wellsboro, Pa. – Women writers and performers have until Friday, February 19 to register for Hamilton-Gibson Productions' project, "Woodpecker Lips." The project will give women opportunities to write, perform, direct, and tell local stories that are meaningful to community theatre audiences.

In keeping with its goal, a free workshop is being held for aspiring and experienced writers.

“Intro to Monologue Writing” will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 27 via Zoom. Through the workshop, each participating writer will develop an original monologue about a living or historical local or Pennsylvania woman. The length of the monologues will vary.

Leading the workshop is Lilace Guignard, who will talk about the elements of a stand-alone monologue and how to create one. During discussion and group activities, the writers will choose their topics and begin the process of character development. Writers can come up with their own idea about the woman they would like to research or can choose one from a list.

There will also be two free feedback sessions during which the writers will give helpful input about each other's monologues-in-progress. The participating writers will determine the dates, times, and whether the feedback sessions will be held online or in-person in Wellsboro.

The deadline to register for the February 27 workshop is Friday, February 19. Before writers register, they are asked to watch a video about the overall project and details about the upcoming February 27 workshop and then complete the online registration form. Both can be found on the Hamilton-Gibson website at hamiltongibson.org.

"The Feb. 27 workshop is the only instructional one, so writers that miss the February 19 deadline can't join in later," said Guignard.

Those with questions about the free writing workshop and feedback sessions or the Zoom format can email Guignard at lilacemellin@gmail.com.

Jessie Thompson is the producer of “Woodpecker Lips”, the 2021 HG Women’s Project, which will end with performances of the original monologues created by the writers at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, November 5 and 6 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 7.

Thompson is leading the free Director’s Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. It will be held online or in Wellsboro at a location to be announced. This workshop is for adult women interested in directing a monologue for the November production and also for actors. Discussed will be the tools necessary to foster trust and allow exploration of a character to bring out the creativity in every actor and performance. To register for this workshop, email Thompson at woodpeckerlips2021@gmail.com or call the HG office at (570) 724-2079.

Auditions for actors will be in-person in the Warehouse Theatre at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro at 10 a.m.; Saturday, August 28, 6:30 p.m.; Monday, August 30; and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1. No registration is necessary. Or, actors can do a one to two-minute video monologue and email it to woodpeckerlips2021@gmail.com.