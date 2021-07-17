Wellsboro, Pa - Is your youngster curious about flight? A fun activity in Wellsboro and Corning will help them understand it better.

On Sunday, Aug. 1, the Endless Mountain Music Festival in Wellsboro and the Science & Discovery Center in Corning, N.Y., are presenting a free STEM program for youngsters at 1:30 p.m. at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport at 112 Runway Road.

The free STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) hands-on learning activity is open to youth who preregister.

Each child will make a foam core delta wing glider with materials provided and use a rubber band to launch it.

Through this fun program, youngsters will learn the science behind flight as a way to connect it to their everyday lives and use skills essential to their future success.

To participate in this free STEM program, children must preregister by calling the Endless Mountain Music Festival Box Office at (570) 787-7800.

In addition to the glider craft, there will be a free Festival Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert at the airport at 2:30 p.m.

The two events will be held rain or shine with the STEM program in the airport terminal and the concert in the airport's corporate hangar.