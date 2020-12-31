Wellsboro, Pa. – Tim Morey, Hills Creek State Park Complex natural resource specialist, will host virtual "Know Before You Go" guides this Friday, January 1. Participants can register here.

"Know Before You Go" covers walking, hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, stargazing, and ice fishing in Tioga and Potter County state parks. Learn about the stunning views at the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, how to choose and use the perfect telescope, and the ideal viewing position for the Quadrantid Meteor Shower.

There will be four 15-minute programs. Those who register will receive a link to the session of their choosing; no downloads are required.

The programs are:

9 a.m.: Learn about viewing the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon at the Leonard Harrison State Park overlook (4797 PA Route 660, Wellsboro); cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, walking or hiking on the Pine Creek Rail Trail, and the vistas that can be seen on the Mt. Tom Trail, all near Wellsboro in Tioga County.

10 a.m.: Find out what there is to do at Lyman Run State Park (454 Lyman Run Road, Galeton) from trails to hiking, ice fishing, and sledding. The park is 8.7 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and Lyman Run Road in Potter County.

11 a.m.: Learn about trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, walking, hiking, ice fishing spots, and sledding hills at Hills Creek State Park (111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro). This park is seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Charleston Township, Tioga County.

3 p.m.: Find out what trails are open and how to view the night sky at Cherry Springs State Park (4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport). This park is 12 miles from Route 6 in Galeton via West Branch Road and 15 miles from Coudersport via Route 44 in Potter County.

3:30 p.m.: A 30-minute virtual program will discuss the Quadrantid Meteor Shower, covering basic information about meteors, how the "showers" are forecast, and observation tips. The meteor shower will peak between Saturday and Sunday. At its peak, the shower is expected to produce around 120 meteors per hour but the exact number depends on viewing conditions.

The "How to Choose and Use a Telescope" program will take place on January 8 at noon. The 30-minute virtual presentation will help users troubleshoot telescopes and those who are interested in purchasing one. There will be time for questions, and participants may schedule one-on-one follow up sessions for additional help.

During each of the 15-minute virtual Know Before You Go programs, Morey will talk about ice and snow depths, trail conditions and parking lot conditions and provide tips on how to enjoy the outdoors safely. He will also answer registrants' questions.

"Since in-person programs have been cancelled as part of the state's COVID-19 remediation efforts, my goal is to help people enjoy winter outdoor recreational activities on their own in Tioga and Potter counties,” said Morey.

Because the programs are virtual, they are NOT physically taking place at any of the sites listed. Registrants participate from their homes.

Registrants should sign in 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure that they are connected; connection times differ between internet connections and devices.

The two 30-minute programs are available by request for presentation to groups such as scout troupes or classrooms as scheduling permits. For more information about these programs or how groups can schedule a presentation, email Morey at tmorey@pa.gov.