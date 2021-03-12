Wellsboro, Pa. – Curious about all things maple? This virtual program by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCNR) may be for you!

For the latest information about everything maple, register now for the free Sweet Happenings on Maple Weekend Virtual Program at events.dcnr.pa.gov and get the Microsoft Teams link to the program! The program will share information and answer questions about the upcoming in-person Maple Weekend.

Hosts of the program include Potter-Tioga Maple Producers Association members Terri Patterson of Patterson Farms in Westfield, Dale Miller of Miller’s Purely Maple in Charleston Township, Larry Hamilton of Hamilton’s Maple Products in Ulysses, Jen Butler of Butler Family Maple in Tioga, and Joey VanDergrift of the Grand Canyon FFA. Other producers may join in.

Hear how the season is going and what to expect when visiting one or more of the 22 producers on Maple Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

If the sap run is good, there will be a wide variety of maple products available from maple syrup to maple lollipops, maple candy, maple cotton candy, maple mustard, maple barbecue sauce, maple sundaes, maple sausages, maple hot dogs, maple lemonade, maple peanut butter topping, maple desserts, mulled maple tea and even maple dog treats.

Although listed on the Maple Weekend brochure, Hills Creek State Park will not be hosting visitors for Maple Weekend this year. No in-person programs can be held in any state park through March 31 due to COVID-19. Hills Creek State Park is still open for those who want to go on a self-guided hike or run on park trails or fish on Hills Creek Lake, however.

For details about where you can celebrate Maple Weekend, visit pamaple.com. For more information about the March 17 online program, call Tim Morey at (570) 724-8561 or email tmorey@pa.gov.