Wellsboro, Pa. - On Saturday, June 19, between 12:01 a.m. and 8 p.m., the Family Fishing Tournament will be held at Hills Creek Lake. This year, registration is required to participate in the tournament. There is no entry fee.

To join, simply register by calling the park office at (570) 724-4246.

"Some anglers have started fishing before the sun comes up," said Park Naturalist Jim Mucci, who conducts the weigh-ins and presents the awards - hence the start time being just past midnight.

One-hour weigh-ins will be conducted at the beach area near the shore of Hills Creek Lake from noon to 1 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Medallions will be presented after the 7-8 p.m. weigh-in to the winners in five categories: largest perch, largest bluegill, largest bass, largest crappie, and largest stringer of game fish by weight (one angler’s legal limit of game fish for the day).

A one-ounce bonus will be awarded for game fish that are caught and released. All fish must be caught by legal means. This is a no cull contest (no replacing a smaller fish with a heavier fish on the stringer).

In the event of a tie, the fish weighed the earliest will win.

Spectators are welcome to watch the fish being weighed for the tournament.

For more information or to register, call the Hills Creek State Park office at (570) 724-4246 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.