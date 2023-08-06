Williamsport, Pa. — Multiple hospitals under the UPMC in North Central Pa. umbrella have receive the American Heart Association's "Get With The Guidelines" awards for following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for stroke treatment.

Responding quickly and effectively to strokes leads to more lives saved, shorter recovery times, and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

UPMC Williamsport and the UPMC Outpatient Emergency Department of Lock Haven achieved the Stroke Gold Plus award. To be awarded Gold Plus, a hospital must reach at least 85 percent compliance in numerous quality measures as outlined by the American Heart Association for at least 24 consecutive months.

UPMC Muncy and UPMC Wellsboro earned the Stroke Rural Recognition Bronze award. To be awarded a Rural Recognition Bronze, a hospital must reach at least 75 percent compliance in various quality measures by the American Heart Association for at least one calendar quarter.

“UPMC hospitals in our region are committed to providing quality care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for strokes,” said Patti Jackson-Gehris, president, UPMC in North Central Pa. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in the northcentral region can experience longer, healthier lives.”

Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing compliant, quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home. The achievement measures for all designations are based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines established from the latest scientific evidence.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.