Harrisburg, Pa. – In a time when unemployment is high, currently at 10.3% in Pennsylvania, a relaunch of the PA Careerlink® website is aiming to make it "easier than ever" for Pennsylvania workers to search for jobs and access career development tools.

“L&I (Labor & Industry) is focused on training Pennsylvanian workers for the new economy emerging in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak.

“To accomplish this, we’re modernizing and upgrading our job search and reskilling programs. We began with redesigning the PA CareerLink website to be more user friendly for users, which is important because even before the pandemic, the job search and application process has moved almost entirely online for most businesses," Oleksiak said.

According to L&I, the redesigned PA CareerLink website focuses on accessibility and features an enhanced candidate sourcing and application process, which will simplify the hiring process for jobseekers and employers alike. It also makes other key resources more easily accessible, including:

links to the search pages for trainings

apprenticeships

internships

adult education resources

the Employment, Advancement and Retention Network (EARN)

benefits through PA Compass

Secretary Oleksiak pointed out free services that PA CareerLink provides to help workers access job search and training assistance, and help employers find the skilled workers they need to succeed.

“Virtual PA CareerLink services have been provided continuously for job seekers and employers, including adult education classes, career counseling, and on-the-job training programs,” said Secretary Oleksiak. “Most PA CareerLinks have begun taking limited inperson appointments as well. I encourage everyone to use the valuable free services that they provide.”

Scheduled on-site services are still being offered on a limited basis by contacting your local PA CareerLink office.