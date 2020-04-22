Gov. Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine addressed the state on Wednesday evening to outline the plan to reopen the Commonwealth and provide current statistics regarding cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“We’re not flipping a switch from closed to open. The virus will set the timeline," said Governor Wolf. "When we have the case count under control is when opening the state becomes a possibility."

The metrics the state is following is an average of less than 50 cases per 100,000 people over the course of 14 days. Continued testing and adhering various models will be factors as well, Gov. Wolf said.

Using a traffic light model, he said the the state in currently at red, meaning only life-sustaining may be open, and residents are under a stay-at-home order.

Yellow indicates the continued monitoring of each county. Those in the north, northcentral, and northwest portions of the state may see a measured lifting of the order beginning May 8. Some businesses may resume activity, “but restaurants will still be restricted to curbside pickup. Some retailers may open, we’ll still be restricting large gatherings and continue to promote teleworking,” said Gov. Wolf.

Green will be a lifting of the remaining parts of the state from the stay-at-home order. At that poing, “we’ll still adhere to the CDC and Department of Health guidelines, including wearing masks in public and maintaining social distance,” said the Governor.

“The more the community commits to staying home, the sooner and faster restrictions can be eased,” he said. He did urge caution that “we may push back if cases incresase. Closures may be necessary if there’s a resurgence.”

Friday is the 7-week mark since first patient was reported in Pa. Today we stand at 35,684 cases. "I know that you are all becoming weary. It's been six weeks. Making it worse is uncertainty of the future, not knowing when things are coming back," Gov. Wolf said.

Dr. Levine said, "The return to work safely is one of the most important challenges to public health. The needs of the economy must balance the health of the public."