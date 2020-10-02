Plasma from whole blood donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help current COVID patients who are in need of convalescent plasma transfusions, which can help them to fight the virus. In addition to the usual need for blood, Red Cross is encouraging donors who have recovered from COVID-19 to consider making an appointment.

In April, the Red Cross began collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma from previously diagnosed individuals, who could only give at one of approximately 170 Red Cross blood donation centers across the country. Convalescent plasma contains COVID-19 antibodies that may help the most critical patients actively fighting this virus. Now, whole blood donations made at any Red Cross blood drive or blood donation center could be helpful in this effort.

“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing to confirm antibody results, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “With approximately 2% of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them.”

As a reward for donating, Red Cross will enter October donors into a raffle for a $1,000 Amazon gift card. There will be five raffle winners. For more information about the raffle, click here.

Antibody testing may indicate if a donor's immune system has produced antibodies that specifically fight the virus that causes COVID-19, regardless of whether that person ever had symptoms. Donations are tested using samples collected at the time of donation. The samples will undergo a routine infectious disease test as usual, plus the antibody test.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. Please note that a positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness.

Red Cross blood drives continue to follow high safety standards and infection control protocols including temperature checks, social distancing when possible, and face coverings for all donors and staff. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving to the blood drive and must wear a face mask.

Appointments can be scheduled through the free Blood Donor App, through RedCrossBlood.org, by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood drives

Bradford County

Sayre

October 12: Noon to 5 p.m., Robert Packer Hospital, Patterson Building, 1 Guthrie Square

October 13: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Robert Packer Hospital

Canton

October 13: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Canton Moose Lodge, 41 Sullivan Street

Towanda

October 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., JELD-WEN Inc., 825 Shiner Road

Clinton County

Lock Haven

October 7: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Parish, 7 East Walnut Street

Mill Hall

September 30: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Cedar Heights Church, 37 Cedar Heights Road

October 9: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Flemington First Church of Christ, 714 Canal St.

Columbia County

Berwick

October 1: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., NC Church, 20 Kachinka Hollow Road

October 8: 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Susquehanna Energy Information Center, 634 Salem Boulevard

Bloomsburg

October 13: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive

Lycoming County

Hughesville

October 1: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 South Main Street

Jersey Shore

October 6: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 1407 Allegheny Street

October 8: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Phelps Chapel, 68 Phelps Chapel Road

Linden

October 6: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Woodward Fire Company, 4147 North Route 220

Montoursville

October 12: Noon to 5 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 100 Walnut Street

South Williamsport

October 9: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Zafar Grotto Rafaz Club, 381 East Second Avenue

Williamsport

October 2: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Divine Providence Hospital, 1100 Grampian Boulevard

October 9: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Divine Providence Hospital

October 14: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 744 West Fourth Street

Montour County

Danville

October 12: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 12 Brookside Drive

Northumberland County

Milton

September 30: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1125 Mahoning Street

October 5: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, 71 Nazarene Lane

Sunbury

October 14: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., First Reformed United Church of Christ, 160 Chestnut Street

Turbotville

October 12: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Turbotville Community Hall, 41 Church Street

Snyder County

Beaver Springs

October 9: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Christ Church, 800 Center Avenue

Tioga County

Mansfield

October 13: Noon to 5 p.m., Mansfield University, 71 South Academy Street

Wellsboro

October 15, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Masonic Lodge No. 317, 8 Kelsey Street

Union County

Lewisburg

October 2: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive

Mifflinburg