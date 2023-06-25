Pittsburgh, Pa. — The American Red Cross has extended its best wishes for everybody's Fourth of July while also calling on American heroes to bolster the nation's supply of blood. The organization has reported a concerning shortfall in donations over recent weeks, despite a campaign offering free gifts to donors.

Since much of the population will be celebrating with family vacations, barbecues, and other fun activities, blood donations are probably not in the front of everyone's minds. The Red Cross urges people not to forget the constant need for blood products.

Donors of all blood types, especially those with type B negative or O negative blood as well as platelet donors, are needed to make an appointment to give now to ensure blood remains available for patients this summer.

The Red Cross will continue to give anyone who donates blood, platelets, or plasma in June a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. In addition, donors will be entered into a raffle for a backyard theater package.

More details about prizes and gifts being given to donors this June are available at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

All who come to give blood, platelets, or plasma July 1 through 11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag while supplies last. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/gifts.

Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!

Keep the blood product shortage from getting any worse by celebrating safely. The Red Cross has several tips to make it happen!

Fireworks safety:

Skip fireworks at home. Attend a public show or celebrate with glow sticks or noise makers instead.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.

Light only one firework at a time, and never attempt to relight "a dud."

Grill safety:

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.

Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.

Wash your hands before preparing the food.

Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.

For additional tips, including water safety, beach safety, and water park safety, visit redcross.org/watersafety.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Volunteering with the Red Cross

As we approach the beginning of what is expected to be another active hurricane season, the Red Cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by weather-driven disasters.

Support impacted communities by assisting at Red Cross shelters, using your professional skills as a licensed health care provider, or becoming a member of the Red Cross Disaster Action Team. To learn more, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

