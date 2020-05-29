The American Red Cross says the organization urgently needs blood donations to prevent another shortage as surgical procedures and treatments that were delayed due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts resume.

To encourage donations, Red Cross has partnered with Amazon to provide those who donate throughout June with a $5 Amazon gift card via e-mail (subject to terms and conditions here) after their appointment.

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Setting up an appointment is required for social distancing purposes, and all donors are to wear a mask or other face covering.

Each Red Cross blood drive will employ additional safety precautions, including temperature checks, as much social distancing as possible, and face coverings for all donors and staff.

Hospital demand for blood products has increased by 30% over the last few weeks following a sharp decline in April. Blood drives continue to be canceled as locations where they are normally held - schools, businesses, and community organizations - have closed their facilities. Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need.

“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”

Ways to help include:

Host a blood drive

The Red Cross needs air-conditioned locations to host blood drives throughout the summer. To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Become a blood donor screener

Volunteers are needed to greet and thank donors, take donor temperatures, and sanitize blood drive registration and canteen areas. No special skills are required, and gloves, sanitizer, masks and training are provided. To learn more and sign up, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

About blood donation

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.