State College, Pa. -- A local cycling group aims to get more women into the recreational sport of mountain and gravel biking by creating fun opportunities.

According to welovecycling.com, some common barriers that keep women from recreational cycling, especially off-road biking, are a fear of failure or injury, lack of access to proper equipment, increased vulnerability if riding alone, a lack of a supportive cycling communituy, and guilt—of putting the activity above other life and family obligations.

Health benefits of regular cycling As an aerobic exercize, cycling works your heart, blood vessels, and lungs. Benefits of regular cycling include: increased cardiovascular fitness

increased muscle strength and flexibility

improved joint mobility

decreased stress levels

improved posture and coordination

strengthened bones

decreased body fat levels

prevention or management of disease

reduced anxiety and depression

Happy Valley Women's Cycling (HVWC), a Pennsylvania women's cycling team has been dismantling some of those obstacles since 2018.

HVWC is promoting women's biking and racing in Centre County through beginner rides, youth skills camps, coaching, and learning opportunities, introducing female-identifying individuals to gravel and mountain biking, according to the organization.

The group offers a friendly supportive environment where women can challenge the reaches of what they thought was possible.

Race Director and President of HVWC, Tanya Campbell said, "I see women go from 'I can't do this' to 'I can' to 'I did,' and 'I will do it again'!"

Additionally, HVWC organizes Seasons of Rothrock Race Series, a four-part race event consisting of two gravel bike races and two mountain bike races.

The series places the thrilling and challenging Rothrock GRIT Gravel Grinder at its core and inclusivity at its heart, and participants can choose to ride in individual races or the entire race series.

The Rothrock GRIT Gravel Grinder set for June 3 is HVWC's flagship event. Last year this event attracted 517 riders from 22 states and Canada. This year the field is open to 600 registrants. Staying true to their mission of equal representation, half of the available entries are reserved for female riders.

Additionally, this year the field is open to riders of adaptable bikes including hand bikes and Class 1 E-Bikes. Teammate Kat Massaro recalls telling an adaptive rider that permission had been granted to include hand bikes this year. They both cried. It meant so much to them.

The series awards medals and cash prizes (must meet all qualifications) for categories that are often overlooked, such as 50+ and Youth Racers.

Campbell said, "I have been to races where women are not awarded, youth riders are not acknowledged, and they don't pay equally." This race series strives to upend those norms.

Not only does the series offer opportunities for all to compete, it donates 100% of net proceeds from race entries to local cycling initiatives. Committed to building the cycling community, HVWC has contributed $44K to local non-profit cycling programs to date.

Learn more about HVWC at https://hvwcycling.com/. See details and register for Seasons of Rothrock Races at https://rothrock.hvwcycling.com/.

