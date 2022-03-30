Williamsport, Pa. -- When people first walk onto the surface of the playground at the Max M. Brown Memorial Park in the west end of Williamsport, the first thing they do is ... bounce.

Maybe not bounce, but the ground is soft and springy, made of a bonded rubbber surface. "I want to come and play!" said Rick Valello, Deputy Secretary for the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Valello and colleagues from Harrisburg toured areas of Williamsport on Wednesday, including Memorial Park, the Gateway of Lycoming College, the Old City district, UPMC's Hillman Cancer Center, and Shaw Park where construction on the new Splashpark will soon begin. The group also had lunch at the Brickyard.

DCED is currently working with the City of Williamsport on a strategic management plan, looking at the next five years and developing a best practices plan to make government more efficient and to better serve the residents, according to Valello.

"We've been traveling more because we were restricted during the pandemic. And it's different, actually standing on the equipment and seeing the projects," he said.

Valello said while some other cities are not necessarily moving in the right direction, what he saw in Williamsport "exceeded my expectations."

The former mayor of Lock Haven for 16 years, Valello first joined DCED in March of 2015 as the executive director of the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services. He was appointed as deputy secretary for Community Affairs and Development in February 2017.

Having served the region, he is familiar with the city. "There have been some leadership challenges," he said. "Communication didn't always exist. But when you can build consensus and work with the chamber, and work with your county, and work with partners, it gets recognized."

Mayor Derek Slaughter said he expects the financial strategic plan he has been working on in conjunction with DCED to be presented to City Council in two weeks.

"We're very grateful when [DCED] funds projects, so that was the purpose today," Slaughter said. "The plan is to get recommendations in place and continue to work with DCED to fund these projects."

Valello noted that since the shift in work situations post-pandemic, people are working from anywhere. "People are looking at quality of life and where they can work," he said. "Things like this [playground] make a difference. Is somebody likely to buy a house in this neighborhood because they can walk to this park, and their kids can use the equipment? I would say the answer to that is 'yes.'"

"Recreation, rails to trails, a vibrant downtown, canoeing, and kayaking, that's how people are making decisions on where to live," he said.

In a few short weeks, and hopefully a dramatic upswing in temperature, the parks will be filled with residents. The pool at Memorial park, which has been closed the past two seasons due to leaks and repairs, will reopen.

Faulty pipes were allowing about a million gallons of water and chemicals to leak, according to Slaughter. The pipes have been repaired, along with cracks in the concrete, painting, and other small cosmetic issues at the pool complex.

"Everything is fixed and almost ready to go," said Slaughter.

Madra Clay, Central Regional Director for DCED, joined the mayor and deputy secretary on the tour of Williamsport, which ended at the Memorial Park playground, the only fully ADA accessible playground in the city.

Funded by grants and private donations, the playground opened in September 2020, mid-pandemic.

"I see a lot of great work here," she said, gesturing toward the expansive, new play equipment. "You can't do any better than this."



