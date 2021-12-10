Although warm temperatures have kept area ski resorts from opening in early December, the snowmaking machines are cranking out the white stuff. Sharpen the edges, go find your long johns, and buy your season's passes. Snow recreation season will be here soon enough!

Blue Mountain Resort

Blue Mountain Resort, located in the foothills of Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, officially opened seven of its trails for snow sports on Friday, December 3.

According to the resort, it is home to one of the largest snowmaking systems in the country, allowing its crews to work most efficiently with the warmer East Coast weather.

Snowmaking consists of three main components: water, air, and electricity. Blue Mountain pumps out 14,000 gallons of water per minute onto the slopes and converts it into snow.

This season the resort has reported adding three new 350hp/1,000gpm pumps increasing snowmaking water pumping capacity and installing two additional new cooling towers to maximize the snowmaking window. The result they said is the ability to open more of the 40 trails with 16 lifts sooner this season.

Ski Sawmill Family Resort

An opening date has not yet been determined for Ski Sawmill family resort in Morris, Pa., but the snow guns are working. Management offers regular snowmaking video updates on their Facebook page.

Plan ahead! Discounted prepaid 4,6,9 ticket deals end Dec. 15, 2021. For more information check out Ski Sawmill's website. Buying these tickets early can save you anywhere from 30-50% off normal ticket prices.

Jack Frost & Big Boulder (JFBB)

In the Poconos, Jack Frost is open; Big Boulder will open Dec. 17, according to their website.

Located within a stone's throw of each other in Lake Harmony, Pa., Big Boulder is considered to be more of a snowboarder's mountain. Jack Frost is what local snowboarders call the "skier's mountain."

Montage Mountain

Montage Mountain is in the heart of Scranton. Like all other Pa. ski resorts, the talk is about snowmaking. Check out their video -- heroes who don't wear capes. Snowmakers!

Elk Mountain Ski Resort

In the northeast corner of Pennsylvania in Dale, Pa., Elk Mountain also awaits opening day. According to a message on their website, the target opening date for the 2021-2022 season is Thursday, Dec. 16. Call ahead at 570-679-4400 to confirm before coming to ski or snowboard.

According to the resort, online ticket purchasing will be a reality for this season. Follow their social media channels for updates.

Tussey Mountain

Tussey warmed up their snowmaking guns in November and dusted the slopes. But in Boalsburg, Pa., they're still waiting for a good cold snap. The snow report on their website as of Dec. 10:

BASE: TBA

CONDITIONS: TBA

GROOMED TRAILS: none

TERRAIN PARK: none

SNOWMAKING:Read up on snowmkaing here.

TUBE PARK:Not yet open

Centre County SkyNet Weather Cam

Seven Springs Mountain Resort

Perhaps western Pennsylvania's most well known slopes, Seven Springs is open for business. New this year? A bigger, faster lift: the Doppelmayr Alpen Star fixed grip quad chairlift.

“Our new Doppelmayr chairlift will greatly improve our guest experience on the front face of the mountain allowing for many more runs each day,” said Joel Rerko, Seven Springs Director of Mountain Operations.

“Travel time will now be only 4 Minutes, and 21 Seconds to the top; less time on the lift and shorter lift lines equal more time on the snow! We continue to be committed to our season passholders, homeowners and growing the sport as a whole. After coming off an incredible winter, we cannot wait to unveil it this coming ski season!”

The new lift will increase uphill capacity from 1800 to 2400 people per hour and will unload closer to the top of Tyrol Chairlift, allowing for better access to Stowe Slope and Trail. (No more plodding across the top to get back to the lodge!) It will feature 7 towers, 88 chairs and a 200 horsepower electric motor.

New next year? Seven Springs, Hidden Valley, and Laurel Mountain will become part of the Vail Resorts family, meaning an Epic Pass will get you access to the slopes. According to Seven Springs, "nothing changes for the 21/22 season. It’s business as usual this winter. Access to our resorts will be added to select 22/23 Epic Passes."

Tell us about your favorite place in Pa. to ski/board and why!