Millport, Pa. -- The weeklong 85th Potter County Fair will begin on Sunday, August 1 with animal contests throughout the day and a 4 p.m. opening ceremony followed by the Kiddie Parade. Carnival rides will be open each day of the festival from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.

In addition to rides and animal shows and competitions, the fair will feature vendors with foods and crafts, craft contests, live entertainment, the crowning of a new Potter County Fair Queen on Thursday 8 p.m., a raffle of a gorgeous hand-painted window at the RADA booth, and even a booth run by State Representative Martin Causer to inform residents about state programs and services during the fair.

“I encourage anyone with questions or concerns about state government to come by and see us at the fair, or simply stop by to say ‘hello,’” Rep. Causer commented.

Causer’s table will be staffed in the evenings from Monday, August 2 through Friday, August 6. The table will include state maps and brochures and booklets on state programs and services.

Evening entertainment will include:

August 1, 6 - 9 p.m.: Old White Line Fever Band

August 2, 6 - 9 p.m.: No Limits

August 3, 6 - 7 and 8 - 10 p.m.: Generations

August 4, 6 - 9 p.m.: Fair to Fiddlin'

August 5, 6 - 10 p.m.: Happy Days

August 6, 7 - 10 p.m.: Dave Shields Band

August 7, 6 - 10 p.m.: Trigger Happy

August 7, 10 p.m.: Fireworks show

For more information about the Potter County Fair including biographies of this year's Fair Queen candidates, visit the Potter County Fair Facebook Page or pick up a Potter County Fair book.



