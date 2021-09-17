National car rallies may be cancelled this year, but the Waste Management STPR Regional® car rally will take place as scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 18. Spectators can view rally action from four different vantage points this weekend, including the jump at the original spectator area and another jump at one of the newer spectator areas on Waste Management Inc. property in Antrim near Wellsboro.

The regional rally will start on Saturday with a parc exposé at 10:30 a.m. on The Green in downtown Wellsboro. All teams and their cars must be at The Green no later than 11 a.m. Starting at 12:01 p.m., the rally cars will be flagged away from The Green in one-minute intervals.

The Waste Management STPR Regional® point scores will count towards the American Rally Association East Regional Championship.

This Saturday's regional rally will use the Waste Management Inc. spectator areas built for the 43rd Annual Waste Management Susquehannock Trail Performance Rally® held in 2019.

The four spectator areas on Waste Management property are the grassy knoll, inside loop, pit mound, and the jump. They overlook the competitive course miles. From each one, spectators can see and hear the competing rally cars travel six times around the Waste Management STPR Regional® course. Portable bathrooms will be located in each spectator area and the food vendor will be accessible to all four.

The Grassy Knoll Spectator Area sits on top of a hill with plenty of space for many spectators to park and put up canopies and lawn chairs. At night, spectators can see rally car headlights punctuating the dark sky. Spectators can come and go from this spectator spot.

The Inside Loop Spectator Area is in the heart of rally action. It provides access for those who want to get closer to the cars running the course, such as photographers. This spectator area is all dirt. There is space for parking, canopies, and lawn chairs. Once spectators set up in this area, they will not be able to leave until the rally ends at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Spectators can get in and out of the Pit Mound Spectator Area during the rally.

Those who have attended STPR® in previous years will be familiar with the Jump Spectator Area. This is where all of the jump photos have been taken in the past.

The Waste Management Service Area is located between the ticket booth and all spectator areas, which are about the same distance from the service area. Spectators are welcome to visit the service area to see STPR Regional® rally cars and competitors.

Parking for spectators at Waste Management is free. Tickets for admission to the spectator areas are available for purchase this Saturday at the spectator area gate at Waste Management in Antrim. Admission is $5 per person. Children under 12 and active military personnel with identification will be admitted free. Fans who pay the $5 can then go to any spectator area they choose.

The national STPR® rally was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and this year was cancelled when the state permit was not received by Thursday, Aug. 5. The 2021 national rally was to be held on Sept. 17 and 18. “I couldn’t wait any longer,” said James Monks, STPR® chairman. “The competitors and their teams had to be notified so they could cancel whatever arrangements they had made to be here."

Through the state permit system, STPR® has been denied the use of more and more forestry roads for the course and forestry land for use as spectator areas to the point where it has become difficult to run the national rally at all on forestry roads. State and local politicians and officials have joined forces to find out why this has been happening in an effort to allow STPR® to again compete in the national rally series in 2022.



