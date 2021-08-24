Montgomery -- The River Valley Regional YMCA Williamsport Branch will hold its 25th Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 10 at the White Deer Golf Complex.

This years tournament raises money for the YMCA Annual Campaign, which helps children, families, and seniors in our community have access to the Y’s services and programs

Participants will enjoy breakfast before teeing off with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The Y is offering a putting contest, longest drive, closest to the pin, Skins game, Mulligan’s Package and more. Lunch, awards, and a silent auction will follow.

“For the past 24 years this event has helped fund and support many programs designed to strengthen our community,” explained Michael Davis, Williamsport Branch YMCA Membership Director. “Some of these programs include LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, youth and teen programs, swim lessons, preschool and school age childcare, senior programs and more,”

The tournament, sponsored by UPMC Health Plan, has raised more than $500,000 in its 24-year history to help families afford child care, summer camp and other YMCA programs they might not get to experience otherwise. The goal for the tournament this year is $25,000.

“This event is a great opportunity to give back to the community by helping underserved children and families,” said Davis.

There are still spots available for the tournament. Contact Michael Davis at (570) 323-7134 ext. 115 or michaelad@rvrymca.org for more information or to sign up.



