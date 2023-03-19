Morris, Pa. — The King of the Hill hillclimb at Ski Sawmill brought just shy of 200 snowmobile racers to the resort in Morris, Pa. on Saturday.

The annual event, coordinated by Central Pa. Sleds & Treads, is in its 17th year of actual racing. “We lost two years to COVID,” event leader Matt Frye said. “The event has been in conjunction with Ski Sawmill the entire time, and they have been beyond excellent,” he said.

In total, 178 snowmobiles were entered to race. ”We made some changes this year,” Frye said, which he thinks may have accounted for a slightly lighter turnout. The most they’ve ever had register was just over 300 sleds.

Some of the more competitive, sanctioned races, like one happening in northern New York the same weekend, draw somewhat more serious racers. “They're very fast. But they're also very, very competitive,” Frye said. “This is about fun and a good time.”

At least 20 volunteers from Central Pa. Sleds & Treads help on the hill the day of the race, and perhaps another 30 people behind the scenes make the event happen, securing the insurance, waivers, and paperwork to make the race possible.

Additionally, the Ski Sawmill Ski Patrol is on hand to administer emergency care and first aid, and to serve up lunch for the crowd and racers gathered. The hillclimb is the patrol’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The club celebrates the end of the snowmobiling season at Ski Sawmill, where there’s usually a guarantee of snow cover. It was a tough year locally for snowmobiling enthusiasts.

“We have left Pennsylvania in 20 degree weather and gone to Northern Quebec in negative 30 degree weather on purpose,” Frye said, seeking the thrills of endless snow-covered trails.

Ski Sawmill, which, despite the minimal natural snow that fell this winter, had a successful ski/riding season, with expert snowmaking ability. The resort is open today until 5 p.m. for skiers and snowboarders, and maybe one more weekend, depending on weather. Stay tuned!

