Potter-Tioga Counties -- The Step Outdoors Winter Outings Series is nearing its end for the season, but a few events remain in March.

The winter outings series will mark its end with the 18th Annual Maple Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, March 19 and 20 with the Potter-Tioga Maple Producers. The event includes a Maple Weekend Open House on Saturday, March 19 at Hills Creek State Park.

Shed Hunting for First Timers: Saturday, March 12

At 10 a.m. this Saturday, March 12, adults and children ages 8 and up will meet in the classroom at the Wildlife Center at Sinnemahoning State Park at 4843 Park Drive in Austin, Potter County for the free Shed Hunting for First Timers program.

Following a brief talk about deer and elk antlers, how they grow, and where and when to find them, participants will go outdoors for some great exercise and to experience the thrill of the hunt. They will take part in a one- to two-mile hike to identify good sites to search and practice locating deer and elk antlers. Most of the hike will be off-trail and over rough, uneven terrain. Tick repellant is suggested. Preregistration is not required. For more information, call Kimberly Lott at the park office at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.

Lumber Museum to Celebrate Pennsylvania’s 341st Birthday with Free Admission and Guided Tours on Charter Day: Sunday, March 13

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, March 13, admission to the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum, a Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission Trails of History site, is free in celebration of the Commonwealth's 341st birthday.

There will be guided tours of the museum’s facilities and exhibits. The lumber museum is located midway between Galeton and Coudersport on Route 6 (Address: 5660 US Route 6, Ulysses, PA 16948).

Charter Day commemorates the land grant made to William Penn by England’s King Charles II to settle a debt owed to Penn’s father. The land granted to Penn on March 4, 1681 became the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Charter Day is always celebrated on the second Sunday in March. Daylight saving time begins on March 13. For more information, call the museum at 1-814-435-2652.

Maple Weekend Open House at Hills Creek: March 19 Only

Bring the whole family to Hills Creek State Park between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 only for a maple sugaring open house. Free and open to the public, the one-day open house is being held in conjunction with the Potter-Tioga Maple Producers 18th Annual Maple Weekend. The park is in Charleston Township, seven miles northeast of Wellsboro in Tioga County. The park's address is 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, Pa. 16901.

At Hills Creek, plan to spend 45 minutes for a maple sugaring experience. At the park's sugarhouse, located near the beach parking area and large pavilion, visitors can find out how to identify maple trees, how to ‘tap’ them and collect sap, see how pure maple syrup is processed from tree to table and taste the finished product as well as learn about the history of maple syrup making.

Large groups should contact the park by calling 570-724-4246 to schedule a private tour either on Maple Weekend or on a different date in season as Mother Nature allows.

For more information about the open house, call Hills Creek State Park at 570-724-4246.

18th Annual Maple Weekend is March 19 & 20

The Potter-Tioga Maple Producers 18th Annual Maple Weekend will be on Saturday and Sunday, March 19 and 20. The 23 participating maple producers, including 15 in Tioga County and 8 in Potter County, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

To download the 18th Annual Maple Weekend brochure, which includes directions to each producer's location and the type of maple products they will have available for purchase, as well as the locations in both counties where pancakes will be served, visit www.pamaple.com.

"Maple season got off to a late start this year,” said Association President Dale Miller. “We did our first boil on Feb. 24 but didn’t boil again until March 4 because it was too cold. Now that the weather is more consistent, we are boiling more frequently. We hope to continue to boil into the first part of April,” he said. For more information, call Miller at 570-439-5453.



