A new program is in place to help businesses along Route 6, which spans the entire northern part of Pennsylvania from Ohio to New York, to become more accommodating to bicyclists.

The PA Route 6 Alliance free Bike-Friendly Business Program was launched to help businesses attract more bicycling visitors to the Route 6 corridor and the entire region.

PA Route 6 offers travelers, including a growing number of bicyclists, over 400 miles of history, scenery, small towns, and outdoor excursions, according to the Route 6 Alliance.

The route is designated as both a state and U.S. Bike Route and, combined with gravel loops that allow cyclists to explore the entire corridor, is developing into a unique cycling destination. Businesses along the corridor are likely to see an increase in customers as they spend more time at local shops, restaurants, and in overnight accommodations.

According to Candace Hillyard, Executive Director at PA Route 6 Alliance, “Bicycle tourism is one of the fastest growing demographics in the outdoor industry. We’re helping local businesses prepare to take advantage of this great economic opportunity while also providing a quality bike travel experience.”

A Bike-Friendly Business must provide at least three of the following amenities:

bike cleaning station

bike floor pump and tools for repair

bike maps and area information

complementary locks for bikes while at the business

designated bike parking area in close proximity (bike rack, secure courtyard)

electronic charging available for devices

free water bottle refill

long-term vehicle parking for visitors taking multi-day bicycling trips

public restroom

shipping available for customer purchases

wifi

Across the U.S., communities that embrace bicycle tourism have seen sustainable success. In 2017, the Outdoor Industry Association found that bicyclists nationally spend $83 billion per year on trip-related sales and generate $97 billion in retail spending.

On average, bicycle travelers move slower and stay in a region longer than motorized travelers. The nearby Great Allegheny Passage consistently sees over one million bicyclists annually, with overnight visitors spending an average of seven times more than day users.

For businesses along the way, membership in the Bike-Friendly Business Program offers access to informational and training materials as part of their application. Visit www.paroute6.com/bfb-program to download a Bike-Friendly Business Checklist and start preparing for the application process today.

As for bicyclists, being welcomed by a business who offers accommodations, tools, shipping, or wifi, means a more enjoyable ride--whether it's the whole 400-mile stretch, or just a portion.

Have you ever considered biking the distance?

