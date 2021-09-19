Tioga Twp. -- The 13th Annual Ives Run Trail Challenge will be held on Saturday, October 9 at the Ives Run Recreation Area on Hammond Lake at 710 Ives Run Lane in Tioga Township, 12 miles north of Wellsboro via Route 287. It was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This rain or shine event is for those who want to compete and first-timers whose goal is to finish. The age categories are 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.

Between now and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, runners and walkers ages 13 to 70+ can register online at www.stepoutdoors.org to enter the Ives Run Trail Challenge. Those who do will be guaranteed a T-shirt and pay an $18 entry fee.

Those who register after Sept. 20 will pay a $25 entry fee and not be guaranteed a T-shirt.

There is no entry fee for those 12 and under who register online or in-person. They will participate for free but must register and have a parent sign a waiver. They will also be guaranteed a free T-shirt if they register online by Sept. 20.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, check-in and registration for the four-mile Trail Challenge will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Stephenhouse Pavilion. Those 13 and older that register on Saturday can pay the entry fee in cash or by check. Those 12 and under participate for free.

A bus provided by Benedict's Bus Service will transport participants from the registration area to the Ives Run South Pavilion for the pre-race meeting at 9:45 a.m.

The Trail Challenge will start at 10 a.m. The four-mile course includes portions of the Lynn Keller, Stephenhouse and Archery Range trails and has varying terrain. Awards will be presented at 11 a.m. to the top overall male and female finishers and to the top three male and female finishers in each of the seven age categories.

The Holliday Alliance Church will provide free refreshments for all participants at the end of the run.

For more information, call (570) 835-5281.



