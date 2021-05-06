A quick Google of "chlorine shortage" would make any pool owner nervous.

News outlets nationwide have been reporting on shortages in chlorine-related products which are used in pools to disinfect the water and protect from waterborne illnesses.

“Everyone is running out and coming here,” said Pam Keefer, who is manager at Aquarius Pool & Patio in downtown Williamsport.

But according to Keefer “we are okay on supply.”

In 2020, Hurricane Laura did more than physically damage the state of Louisiana.

The natural event also lead to the destruction of a plant which produces chlorine.

Keefer explained other chlorine suppliers were generous enough to allow them, and other distributors, the opportunity to purchase more than normal, in order to keep up with eventual supply and demand.

But Keefer said she was advised the shortage could run all the way until 2022.

Despite the impending shortage, Keefer said there was no reason to hoard chlorine products.

Pandemic life inspired an organic boom in pool investments nationwide. At present there are over 5.2 million residential pools in the United States.

Chlorine is a purification agent which has been used for treating water since the early 1900s.

“There are other options,” Keefer said, noting that chlorine is not the only way to keep pools clean.

Consumers can use bromine, a chlorine alternative.

Ozonation is also a choice, but requires minimal amounts of chlorine to operate with the installation of an ozone generator.

Also by reducing your pool temperature to a colder than normal temperature will slow bacterial and algal growth.

In addition, use of ultraviolet light, in combination with chlorine, could reduce the intake necessary for the pool.