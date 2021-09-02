Philadelphia is known as the City of Brotherly Love. What better way to show that than getting together with a thousand or so friends and strangers, stripping down, and riding your bike around town?

It happened last weekend, and it’s been happening in in Philadelphia for more than a decade. According to worldnakedbikeride.org, these events have been held in more than 70 cities spanning more than 20 countries around the world.

Originally founded as a way to promote cycling as a pollution-free way of transportation, the theme has evolved into an endorsement of “body positivity.” Cyclists, however, need not be naked to participate. The event’s “bare as you dare” motto sees riders in many levels of undress, including underwear, bathing suits, or body paint, to go along with those who adorn nothing at all.

There is no entry fee or registration, so exact numbers are difficult to gauge, but it is believed that year in and year out, Philadelphia’s event is the nation’s second biggest, trailing only that of Portland, Oregon.

Many immediately question the legality of riding naked through the streets of any city. In reality, public nudity isn’t automatically illegal. Historically, courts tend to determine “indecent exposure” according to any acts that accompany it, such as sexual gratification. Since there is nothing “sexual” about these naked rides, they typically go off without a hitch.

As another event motto, “make a stranger smile,” would indicate, the outing is simply designed to promote fun and positivity, but there are always precautions and warnings to heed.

This year, to no one’s surprise, riders were encouraged to wear masks.

The strongest suggestion, however, remains…no matter how naked one chooses to get, please wear shoes. Bare naked is fine. Barefoot is just impractical, at least when riding a bike.