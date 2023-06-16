Williamsport, Pa. — User tested and user approved! Who better than to comment on the opening of a new playground than a kid who gets to play on it all summer?

On Wednesday, the City of Williamsport cut the ribbon on a new playground in Lose Park on Memorial Avenue. The 50-year-old playground "was due for an upgrade," said Skip Memmi, director of the Department of Community and Economic Development.

Funding from both DCNR in the amount of $145,000, and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $350,000, made the construction of a new, accessible, clean, family-friendly park possible.

"I don't think you can overstate the importance that parks and recreation and open spaces play in the community," said Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Lose Park has a newly-surfaced basketball court and new hoops, disability-accessible playground equipment, new sidewalks, and upgraded lighting. There are also future plans to reestablish the community garden on the property.

"Our parks are the anchors of our neighborhoods, and every investment in our open spaces assists with public safety, increases neighborhood home values, and is really an overall quality of life improvement for the citizens," Slaughter said.

Wes Fahringer, recreation and parks advisor for DCNR, "tipped his hat," he said, to Mayor Slaughter. "We're seeing an elevation of Williamsport city parks," he said. "Wiliamsport has a long history of good park management, but we're seeing it taken to another level now."

"Fifty three percent of Pennsylvanian's live within a 10-minute walk to outdoor recreation," said Fahringer. But according to DCNR surveys, most people want close-to-home recreation — places they can walk to with family or friends in their neighborhoods. This park is exactly that.

DCNR's recreation plan is to have parks and facilities in diverse neighborhoods, to serve people of all walks of life and abilities. Parks like the Lose Park help DCNR meet those goals, Fahringer said.

During the ribbon cutting, neighborhood children could be heard playing and laughing on the playground. As the red ribbon was unfurled, the group invited two little boys, Xi'Kel Durrant and Ja'Kari Davis to help with the ceremony.

They posed for a picture with the group, then joined hands and ran off to play. Just as it should be.

