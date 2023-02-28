Williamsport, Pa. — It is said a community’s quality of living can fuel positive change as community partnerships are fueling ongoing changes and updates to city parks.

Mayor Derek Slaughter released on Feb. 22 an outline of the administration's 2022 achievements. Among them, information relating to the city’s recreational infrastructure.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) repaired over 50 pipe leaks in Memorial Park’s pool in 2022. Upgraded electrical systems, he said, saved approximately $20,000.

“Memorial Park is expected to be open on time this year,” Slaughter said.

A Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant to update Williamsport’s parks, recreation, and open spaces plan will start in 2023. Community input will be solicited. A public meeting schedule will be announced.

Combined the city received a total of approximately $400,000 in DCNR grants. Some funding was allocated to make Lose Park compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), new lighting, sidewalks, a pavilion, play equipment, and basketball court.

No money from the city’s general fund went to updating the city’s recreation infrastructure, said Slaughter. Some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds were used at Memorial, Young’s Woods, and Shaw Park.

“The updated plan will make the city eligible for additional grants we will use to improve our open spaces, parks, and green infrastructure,” said Slaughter.

According to the administration, reconstruction and resurfacing for the basketball, pickleball, and tennis courts in Memorial, Young’s Woods, and Shaw Place Parks is on the horizon.

Bids to upgrade baseball fields in Brandon Park have been received. Upgrades will start over the next few months, according to Slaughter.

Lycoming College, adding a baseball program in 2023, is interested to invest in the senior field at Brandon Park, the mayor said.

At their Feb. 16 council meeting, Slaughter said the city is accepting donations for parks. A $9,500 contribution from the U.S. Air Force purchased new basketball hoops for three parks.

A licensing agreement with UPMC will bring a 12-bed community garden to Shaw Park. Ninety-six households near Michael Ross Housing Development will benefit from free, fresh produce with the goal of teaching families how to garden and maintain them.

City council approved the agreement with UPMC. The city now waits on UPMC to finalize.

“This would be a simple licensing agreement allowing (UPMC) to use the northeast corner of the park for this community garden,” Slaughter added.

Previous discussions surrounding Brandon Park found neighborhood youth interested to learn gardening and food preparation skills, said Councilmember Bonnie Katz.

Katz said she is happy the city is working on parks as a whole and not individually.

“We’re very happy UPMC is getting involved,” Katz said.

A community garden would benefit from a corporate management style, said Councilmember Liz Miele.

Similar to the YMCA community garden, Slaughter hinted an expansion of summer recreation programs will be centered around Shaw Park with a new community garden and tennis courts.

Councilmember Randall J. Allison referenced the success of a similar garden on Park Avenue. Any place it can be replicated, he said, raises a neighborhood's ability to have good food and learn.

“There’s a strong sense of community and its really drawn people together,” said Allison. “It’s feeding a lot of people.

According to Stan Cary, director of Community Outreach for UPMC NorthcentralPa, they are in the process of securing sponsorships. Ongoing discussions with the city is an opportunity to service underserved populations in their own space, he said.

Cary said UPMC will promote randomized screenings for various health ailments.

“We want to get our health plan out into the community, do things onsite. Things people can feel comfortable doing in their own space,” said Cary. “Give the community something to be part of. Educating them on good health decisions. Build our relationship with the community. Let them know these things are there for you.”

A further 12 community garden boxes for Newberry Estates is planned for 2023, according to Cary. He said a garden committee already exists. Boxes will be wheelchair accessible to be more inclusive.

“They’re just waiting on us at this point,” he added. “Anything regarding education is not off the table. We’re looking to do health care in a different manner.”

UPMC plans to expand into other parts of the city. Slaughter was cautious discussing future funding or where it would be directed.

Cary hinted longevity of UPMC’s plans will be more costly.

“We’re working with UPMC on a few other initiatives,” Slaughter added. “I do expect that it would grow over the next few years.”

