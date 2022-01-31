Lock Haven, Pa. -- National Girls and Women in Sports Day is held annually each February across the country to celebrate women’s achievements in the sporting world. Lock Haven University is hosting an event on Wednesday, February 9 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

The first time since 2019 that the University has been able to host the event, National Girls and Women in Sports Day is designed for all girls in grades K-8.

Head Field Hockey Coach Pat Rudy has been organizing the event since her arrival at Lock Haven. Rudy, in her 26th year as the LHU Head Coach, stresses the importance of participation from female athletes from a young age.

“It’s important to get little girls at a young age interested in sports, and to know the value of participating in sports amongst what it can do to transform a person's life,” Rudy said.

This years event comes on the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The groundbreaking law was implemented in 1972 to prevent persons from being discriminated against based on sex in any educational or activity program that receives federal funding.

“It’s a celebration of the progress women in sports have made since Title IX. We want to recognize achievements and accomplishments with women in sports who have led the way and been trailblazers since the 1970s,” Rudy said.

Activities will include mini sports clinics where the girls will learn from LHU student athletes and coaches of field hockey, lacrosse, softball, track and field, volleyball, soccer, and more.

Rudy also likes to make sure the girls get to hear from and ask questions to female student athletes to get a first hand perspective of the impact playing sports can have on their lives.

In 2019 Lock Haven University officially added Women’s Wrestling as a varsity program at the school, creating yet another opportunity for women to exceed as student athletes.

“It’s an emerging sport for women, and the NCAA is trying to grow the number of sports for women and institutions. We need more participation opportunities for females. Wrestling is a very viable choice for women to start a program and it’s obviously a very popular sport in Pa. and gives the females another option,” Rudy said of the wrestling program addition.

Following the clinics the participants will be treated to a pizza party and then attend the Lock Haven University women’s basketball game at Thomas Fieldhouse.

To register fill out the form here or contact Danielle Barney, Associate Athletics Director at 570-484-2871.