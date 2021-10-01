Tioga Twp. -- The 13th Annual Ives Run Trail Challenge will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Ives Run Recreation Area on Hammond Lake at 710 Ives Run Lane in Tioga Township, 12 miles north of Wellsboro via Route 287. It was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This rain or shine event is for those who want to compete and first-timers whose goal is to finish. The age categories are 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.

Male and female runners and walkers ages 13 to 70+ can register online between now and 11:59 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at www.stepoutdoors.org or in-person at 8:30 a.m. on race day, Saturday, Oct. 9 to enter the Ives Run Trail Challenge. Those who do will pay a $25 entry fee but not be guaranteed an event T-shirt.

There is no entry fee for those 12 and under who register online by Oct. 6 or in-person on race day. They will participate for free but must register and have a parent sign a waiver and will not be guaranteed an event T-shirt.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, check-in and registration for the four-mile Trail Challenge will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Stephenhouse Pavilion. Those 13 and older that register on Saturday can pay the entry fee in cash or by check. Those 12 and under participate for free.

A bus provided by Benedict's Bus Service will transport participants from the registration area to the Ives Run South Pavilion for the pre-race meeting at 9:45 a.m.

The Trail Challenge will start at 10 a.m. The four-mile course includes portions of the Lynn Keller, Stephenhouse and Archery Range trails and has varying terrain. Awards will be presented at 11 a.m. to the top overall male and female finishers and to the top three male and female finishers in each of the seven age categories.

The Holliday Alliance Church will provide free refreshments for all participants at the end of the run.

For more information, call (570) 835-5281.