Williamsport, Pa. — Pickleball is that fun, popular sport with the funny name. It's a fast-paced, paddle game that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and ping-pong. It is played on a court that is about the size of a doubles badminton court, and can be played either indoors or outdoors, singles or doubles.

It continues to gain in popularity, both locally and nationally.

Locally, our area is fortunate to have many choices for places to play. In addition to the eight outdoor courts at Short Park in Loyalsock (up from four last year), two more are coming to Memorial Park as part of the Williamsport City Council approved $858K athletic courts project.

An additional pickleball court at Shaw Place Park and one at Cochran Primary School are planned as Williamsport addresses improvements to its municipal parks. There are multiple indoor options, too, at area YMCAs, YWCA Northcentral Pa., St. Ann's, and Firetree Place in Williamsport.

At a recent session at the Eastern Lycoming YMCA, there were 30 players who were dinking. (A dink is a soft shot, hit with a slight upward trajectory, which lands just over the net in your opponent's court.)

According to Ken Huling, a local certified pickleball instructor, the cost to play outside is free. "For the YMCA, you can pay for a monthly membership (around $40) per month, or pay a drop-in fee of $10 each time you play. For Firetree, they have an annual fee of $50 for a membership (that could be going up in the near future) and then each session is free. For St. Ann's, they ask for a donation each time. For the YWCA, you pay a rental fee of $3 per hour per person, or $5 per person for two hours."

Separate sessions are held at most locations for beginners. Huling is also offering a "Pickleball 101" learning session starting on Monday, Apr. 3, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Williamsport Branch YWCA. These are four two-hour sessions with each session dedicated to a specific skill. Equipment is provided if needed. For more information, contact Sara March at rvrymca.org/Williamsport.

Go to www.playtimescheduler.com to see a schedule of where and when matches are happening. When registering for the website (which is free), it will ask for the starting pickleball score, the response is "0,0,2." Beginner sessions (2.0 to 3.0) are noted at various locations.

Huling may offer additional sessions soon. "If we get interest we'll try for the beginning of May. Or else if I can get four people I could do something more private and for only about six hours instead of eight."

Your own, private court

If you really enjoy the sport, there is a Pennsylvania company out of Schuylkill Haven called PickleBarns which will build an indoor pickleball court on your property. It's basically a big, tall shed on a concrete slab, complete with a painted court.

Inaugural Pickleball Slam

Nationally, interest is growing too. This Sunday, Apr. 2 at 12 p.m. on ESPN, four tennis legends will be playing pickleball for a $1,000,000 cash purse. Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang are coming together to square off live for an ultimate match. It's being called "The Inaugural Pickleball Slam" and will be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. The four tennis greats will be playing singles matches as well as doubles.

Pickle shots

At cocktail parties of those who play pickleball, a pickle shot is becoming very popular. To make the drink, equal parts spirit and pickle juice are shaken with ice, and then strained into a shot glass. While any spirit can be used, tequila and vodka are the most popular choice, followed by whiskey.

Pickleball vacations

Pickleball resorts and specific pickleball vacations are becoming available and popular. Pickleball is still the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

Pickleball quiz

Are you ready to play? Whether you’re a seasoned pickleball player or a curious beginner, you can test your knowledge with a pickleball trivia quiz at this link. It's a great way to learn more about the sport.

The quiz is 100% free. It was created by Alexis Thompson who thought it would be fun to create a pickleball trivia quiz about pickleball’s history, rules, and general facts about the sport. They are accepting suggestions for trivia questions, too.

Game on. Hit me with your best shot. And quit dinkin’ around.

