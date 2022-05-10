Williamsport, Pa. -- Mayor Derek Slaughter featured the Memorial Pool in his "Mondays with the Mayor" Facebook update on May 9, offering an update on the progress of repairs.

The pool has been closed to the public since 2020, due to the pandemic, and then in 2021 because of necessary repairs to the pool, including fixing a major leak that had allowed a million gallons of water and pool chemicals to leak each year for approximately the last five years.

In November and December of 2020, City Council approved $25,000 towards pool repair. The money was used to fund the excavation, find and repair the leak, and for new concrete.

With the major repairs complete, contractors are now pressure testing the lines, and checking for leaks that may be in the lines. They'll begin installation of the pool liner and a new gutter system.

"The upgrades continue to take place," Slaughter said. "Our goal is still to have it open for Memorial Day weekend."

Soon, a swim team should be swimming laps, and, in the coming days, the recreation department will release a full calendar of events for the summer, according to Slaughter.

To secure a 2022 pool pass, contact the Recreation Department at (570) 326-6399.

