McEwensville, Pa. – Starting a lavender farm where people could pick their own was “always in the back of my mind,” according to Katie Davis of Mountain View Lavender Farm.

“I didn’t live on a farm, so I always wanted to do something like this,” said Katie, who grew up in Middletown just outside of Harrisburg.

On a recent warm day, Katie and sons Tucker, 10, and Ryder, 6, toured the lavender field in preparation for the first you-pick day of the season on June 12. The hillside on the farm property was dotted with rows of various shades of purple and an occasional breeze wafted a sweet scent that was unmistakably lavender. Davis explained that they have two kinds of lavender, English and French.

“The English lavender blooms first, usually in mid-June. The French is more pointy and blooms after the English,” Katie said. She added that the French is more suited for decorative use. The English can be used for culinary.

Eight years ago, the Davis family's dream of having a you-pick farm came to fruition when she and husband Chris bought 14 acres of land outside of McEwensville in Northumberland County. They built a home and began raising livestock, including horses, chickens and Irish Dexter cattle.

Eventually, Katie went to a landscaping store to buy plants to put around the border and came across lavender plants. “I thought it was pretty and smelled good,” Katie said. “And purple is my favorite color.”

By 2019, Katie decided it was time to plant fields of lavender in hopes that one day they would open it to the public for you-pick days. She purchased 1,500 plants from a local nursery. Katie and Chris spent hours researching how to raise lavender. They put lime in the soil as well as ground cover. Chris, who works full-time, helps to maintain the plants year-round. "It's very labor intensive," Katie said.

“It takes lavender three years to reach full maturity,” Katie said, adding that the plants were put in the ground three years ago as of this year. “But last year, we decided to open since they bloomed already due to the warm temperatures.”

When the Davis family first opened the farm for you-pick days in June 2020, they weren’t sure what to expect. The COVID-19 pandemic had put a damper in many summer events. Several people showed up for the first you-pick weekend. One of those who attended the first weekend contacted a local television station to come out. Once the news segment aired, business took off. “People came from as far as three hours away,” Katie said. Even on the rainy days, people continued to pick lavender and had fun, Katie added.

Many families came to pick lavender as well. Not all lavender farms allow children, according to Katie. However, children are welcome at Mountain View Lavender Farm. “There was one family, they had an autistic child and they said this is so good for him,” Katie said.

For Mountain View Lavender Farm’s second season, Katie plans to offer parking closer to the field. People previously had to walk a distance to access the field which is on a slope toward the rear of the property.

The farm also will have expanded retail offerings this year featuring products from local crafters. There will be edibles incorporating lavender such as sugar cookies, lemon cookies, cupcakes, tea, coffee, jellies and jams.

Katie has been using lavender for cooking and baking for a while now. She found recipes for lavender cookies and made them at home before giving them to the baker whose edible goods will be sold at the you-pick days.

"Lavender is actually an herb," Katie said, as she pointed out the stems are square. Katie also makes a simple syrup for lavender tea. She acknowledges that lavender can be a healthy addition. "It has a lot of good benefits to it. It's good for stomach issues and sleep."

Lavender candles, goat soap, bath salts, sachets, eye pillows and handmade baskets also will be sold. Katie even found a crafter who makes mugs with lavender leaves painted on them. “I like different items that are unique,” Katie said.

Tucker and Ryder will be helping at the fields again this summer, directing people and showing them how to cut lavender, Katie said. Participants should plan to bring their own scissors and baskets. “A checkout table will be set up this year by the field. It’s $10 per bundle,” Katie said. A bundle is considered to be roughly from thumb to forefinger.

The scent of lavender "can last for years," according to Katie. Once lavender is picked, it needs to be rubber banded into bundles and hung to dry.

When it comes to having their own family fun days, Katie said they like to do outdoor activities such as pick-your-own activities at farms. The family has gone to other farms to pick strawberries and blueberries. She's noticed that many families like to come out to do such activities together. "That's mostly what I wanted to do, was for families to have something to do together."

"This is kind of unique because I don't know of anywhere in this area that does a you-pick," Katie said.

Mountain View Lavender Farm will be open Fridays and Saturdays through July 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other times available by appointment only. The farm accepts cash only. Updates are available by following the Facebook page.