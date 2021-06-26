Now that things are opening up, many people are ready to hit the road and travel. Luckily, there are many spots here in north central Pennsylvania or within reasonable driving distance that are good places for families to visit.

Below are several destinations within three hours or less of our region:

Knoebels Amusement Resort - Most people who grew up in north central Pennsylvania already make this old-fashioned amusement park in Elysburg an annual day trip. But if you're new to the area or grew up here and haven't been to yet this park yet, it's a must do.

The park, which is celebrating 95 years in business, features the wooden roller coaster The Phoenix. This roller coaster has won numerous national awards for best wooden roller coaster.

Knoebels also has more modern thrill rides such as the Impulse, the Flying Turns roller coaster that uses a wooden bobsled track, and the Haunted Mansion. Classic rides are featured as well, including a carousel, giant ferris wheel and the Pioneer train. Also a part of the park is Crystal Pool, which features several water slides and is a great place for families to cool off on hot summer days.

Food stands selling ice cream, funnel cakes, cotton candy, sandwiches and more, are abundant in the park. This park is unique for the fact that it's nestled in the woods in Northumberland and part of Columbia County, meaning there's lots of shady spots to hang out in. The park is also free admission. Additional information is available on the website.

T&D’s Cats of the World – Don’t want to drive three hours to the largest metropolitan area zoo? No problem. You can see still exotic animals right here in north central Pennsylvania.

T&D’s Cats of the World is a wildlife sanctuary located in Penns Creek, Snyder County, that has several species of big cats, primates, bears, wolves and more. There’s also an aviary that visitors may tour.

This family-owned sanctuary is celebrating 30 years of business this summer. For June, July and August, the sanctuary is open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (no one is admitted after 5 p.m.). On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, T&D’s offers two guided tours per day at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person ages 3 and over and only cash is accepted. The aviary admission is $5 for ages 3 and over and opening is dependent upon the number of volunteers available. Additional information is available on the website.

Corning Museum of Glass – This unique museum located just over an hour north of Williamsport houses hundreds of glass art pieces as well as historical artifacts.

In addition to permanent exhibits, there are several temporary exhibits that will be on display through the beginning of 2022 including Dish It! Corelle at 50 which gives visitors a behind-the-scenes look at dishware they use every day.

In Sparkling Company: Glass and the Costs of Social Life in Britain During the 1700s is another exhibit on display through January.

The museum also has hot glass blowing demos and a make your own glass activity that kids may participate in. Admission for children under 17 is free. Tickets for museum admission and the make your own glass activity must be booked in advance on the website.

Lake Tobias Wildlife Park – This wildlife park is located just outside of the greater Harrisburg area is features an open air safari with free roaming animals. Safari tours run every 10 to 15 minutes on 150-acres of hills, pastures and woodlands. Some of the exotic animals you may spot include elk, watusi, bison and more to include up to 500 mammals and flightless birds roaming free.

There's also a Reptiles & Exotics facility on the premises where visitors may see alligators, pythons, tropical birds, two-toed tree sloths and more. Twenty-minute reptile shows are put on periodically.

Children may also like the petting zoo and the opportunity to feed goats.

Safari bus tours run June through October. Weekday hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The last safari tours leave one hour before closing. Additional information is available on the website.

The Turkey Hill Experience - Love ice cream? Then a stop at the Turkey Hill Experience in Lancaster County may be the perfect destination for you. Visitors will tour the exhibits to see how Turkey Hill ice cream and iced tea is made.

A highlight of the experience is the make your own ice cream experience. Through interactive exhibits, visitors learn everything about the ice cream making process from milk and cream delivery to freezing the mix and filling the cartons. Visitors research, develop and create their own ice cream concoctions as well as design their own packaging. In the taste lab, visitors develop and taste their own flavors they create.

Another interactive exhibit features Star in a Turkey Hill TV commercial, where visitors may record following either a given script or create their own.

The Turkey Hill Experience is open year-round and tickets may be purchased in advance on the website.

Penn's Cave & Wildlife Park - On the super hot and muggy days, it seems like outdoor recreation is too much. However, if you want to get out of the house to do an activity and stay cool you can check out Penn's Cave & Wildlife Park in Centre County. Tours of the cave are done by boat and it's a good idea to keep a sweatshirt at hand since the cave is typically at a temperature of 52 degrees. The tours are are 45 to 60 minutes long. Visitors will see stalagmites and stalactites, some of which resemble familiar shapes such as the Statue of Liberty and The Garden of the Gods.

There's also a Farm-Nature-Wildlife tour available on the grounds. Visitors will see native North-American animals such as wolves, bison, foxes, elk, Texas long-horn cattle and more.

The grounds also contain a miner's maze and a gemstone panning activity. There's separate fees for these areas.

Penn's Cave is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June through August. Tickets may be purchased in advance on the website.