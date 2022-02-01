Woolrich, Pa. -- A Cub Scout Pack can a strong source of community amongst its members and the greater spaces they inhabit. As of the end of 2021, Woolrich, Pa. has welcomed Pack 661 to its community.

Cub Scouts are expected to make new friends, play purposeful games, and learn new skills through their membership. Cub Scout families often enjoy camping and taking outdoor adventures along the nearby Mid-State Trail or Woolrich Park.

Woolrich Pack 661 recently held its first Pinewood Derby, a cub scout racing event. During the event, Cub Scouts race small, driverless wooden cars down a sloped track. The cars are powered only by gravity.

Trophies or medals are often awarded for the fastest car and the best designs. Four Cub Scouts from Woolrich Pack 661 will be going to the District level, where they will race against other Cub Scouts in the council.

Woolrich Pack 661 also visited the Lock Haven City Police recently and learned about Law Enforcement. Woolrich Pack 661 plans to visit various first responders in the coming months.

Woolrich Pack 661 is open to Boys and Girls ages 5-10, meets Tuesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Woolrich Community United Methodist Church. For more information or interest in joining visit Scoutsbsatroop66.org or contact Jody Groff at 570-980-4253. You can also find the cub scout pack on Facebook.