Williamsport, Pa. — Aleem Strickland, 12, of Williamsport was playing hoops on Friday when a podium and chairs were being set up on the newly refurbished basketball court at Memorial Park.

Strickland hopes to play basketball in middle school, but said he definitely likes shooting hoops during his summer camp at the park. And the new glass backboards? They get a thumbs up from the basketball fan.

The podium and chairs were part of a short ceremony to dedicate the new basketball court, complete with glass backboards and an Air Force logo on the surface. This court and two others in parks in the city saw upgrades thanks to a $9,500 donation from the United States Air Force.

"A little less than a year ago I get a call from Master Sergeant Leo Knight-Inglesby. And any of you that knows the Master Sergeant knows that when he calls, it's really exciting because he usually has some good information to tell you," Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter said.

The exciting news: the U.S. Air Force was interested to make a contribution to Williamsport Parks and Recreation to donate new hoops to all the basketball courts in the city that needed them.

Memorial, Shaw, and Young's Woods Parks all received upgrades to the basketball courts.

The dedication on Friday, July 21 brought the mayor, representatives from the U.S. Air Force, State Representative Jamie Flick, County Commissioner Scott Metzger, and others, many of whom stuck around after the dedication to take a few shots.

Jason Hurwitz, a Williamsport Area High School graduate who now lives in Montoursville, played the National Anthem on the violin.

Second Lieutenant Samantha Thompson, a 2018 Hughesville High School graduate, is currently undergoing pilot training in Wichita Falls, Tx. She is joining the Euro NATO Joint Jet Pilots and is in town to visit with her family before beginning her flight training in August.

Thompson said she was glad to be able to come to the dedication at Memorial Park and said these types of community investments are a big part of the Air Force's goal to serve their country. "This is service to our country, too," she said.

For Sergeant Master Knight-Inglesby, the basketball court represents the 130 people he has recruited to the U.S. Air Force during his tenure in Lycoming County. Knight-Inglesby came to the area during the pandemic, in May of 2020, and said he and his wife are being relocated soon. "This court is on behalf of all servicemen and women in the area," he said.

