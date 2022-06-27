Watsontown, Pa. — A new bicycle pump track has been installed at the Watsontown Memorial Park.

The American Ramp Company assembled the modular track on the gravel pad that's already prepared at the park, according to Borough Manager Jay Jarrett.

The modular track is 53 feet long by 20 feet wide.

"The nice thing about it is if it shows to be popular with the kids, down the road we can add parts to it or change layout if finances allow," Jarrett said.

Before the pandemic, kids came to a borough council meeting with a petition and presentation for a skate park. "A full blown skate park is expensive," said Jarret. "I was tasked by council to figure out something the kids could use."

Jarrett said he watched videos on the American Ramp Company's website and thought the pump track would be a great solution for both skateboarders and bike riders to enjoy. He compared the track to a Hot Wheels racetrack — only life-sized.

Watsontown Borough was awarded $32,000 through the DCED Greenways, Trails and Recreation Fund in 2021 to install the bicycle pump track in Watsontown Memorial Park.

The track, to be used for bicycling and skateboarding, will provide borough residents the opportunity to exercise in a dedicated area without the need for the construction of a full-blown skate park.

The total cost of the project was anticipated to be just over $37,000.

“These funds will help provide a safe and convenient place for local youth to congregate and exercise together,” said Senator John Gordner. “I am pleased that the CFA has chosen to provide these funds.”

Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) said it's an attraction that will draw riders of all ages and abilities.

“Pump tracks are growing in popularity in communities across the country, and it’s nice to see Watsontown add one to its list of recreational opportunities,” Culver said. “In addition to being a lot fun for casual riders, more hardcore bike enthusiasts use these tracks to improve their handling skills."

There is already community support, according to Jarrett. TK Tackle, a bait and tackle shop in Watsontown, has partnered with other local businesses to plan an event on July 9 at the park with food trucks and other vendors.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.