We all want to stay warm and cozy indoors this winter, but this may be harder for some homes than for others. If your home feels cold and drafty even after you adjust the thermostat, there’s usually a good reason for this — you just need to know where to look.

Keep reading to discover some of the most common reasons why your house may feel cold in the winter.

Air Filter Needs Replacing

First and foremost, check your air filter. If it’s been some time since you replaced it, this could be the cause of your cold house. An air filter collects dust, pollen and other allergens that float throughout your house, which can clog up the filter after a while. If the filter is too obstructed, your heating system might have difficulty dispersing warm throughout your home. This is one of the simplest and most common reasons for cold indoor temperatures.

Air Leaks

If you can feel a chill in the air indoors or if your home feels drafty, you likely have an air leak on your hands. Inspect the inside and outside of your home — you may be able to spot a gap in your siding, shingles or ductwork. If this is the case, you’ll need to properly fix the gap in your siding or other material. For serious leaks or damage, you may need to call in the professionals.

Old Insulation

Another common cause of cold indoor temperatures is a lack of sufficient home insulation. If your home’s insulation is old or faulty, it could be letting chilly air into your home and letting warm air escape. Having the proper insulation is key...

Continue reading On the PULSE