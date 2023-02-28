Williamsport, Pa. — In the first ever Uptown Music Collective "large scale travel performance adventure," 19 students are in Austin, Tx., ready to perform at a venue made famous for both it's BBQ and famous performers who have already graced the stage.

The Collective's Special Performance Group 1 traveled to Austin on Monday, invited to perform a two-and-a-half-hour concert during an annual convention of KFC franchise owners.

The concert is at Stubb's Bar-B-Q in Austin. Stubbs isn't just a famous BBQ joint - it's also a favorite entertainment venue that has hosted acts like Weezer, Los Lonely Boys, and Adele.

During the concert, the students will perform a 90s country set; iconic blues and rock music; and 70s and 80s classics with music from The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Heart, Pat Benatar, Madonna, and Meatloaf.

“This is an amazing opportunity for our students,” said Dave Brumbaugh, founder and executive director of the Collective. “It’s real rock star stuff. Fly in on a Monday, perform on a Tuesday in a major venue, and fly out on Wednesday. We are so thankful to Keith Cole, this year’s president of the AKFCF and local Kentucky Fried Chicken franchisee, for believing in our performance group and organization so much to make this happen.”

The Collective’s relationship with Kentucky Fried Chicken goes back many years, through Collective alumna and instructor Isabella Cole (a crowd favorite in her time on stage), her younger sister, Sophia, and their father, Keith.

“Keith has been a long-time believer in what we do at the UMC, and he has supported the organization in many ways,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the Uptown Music Collective. “His support is most notable in his continued participation in our Partnership Program and his creation of a yearly scholarship for a Collective student known as the ‘Colonel’s Community Scholarship Fund’.”

“In the past, our AKFCF conventions had acts like Train, Brooks & Dunn, Martina McBride, and my personal favorite, John Fogerty,” Cole said. “So I’ve had lots of time to think about which act I wanted for my presidential convention in 2023. I realized the best concerts I’ve attended were right in my own backyard at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport with the Uptown Music Collective. I am so proud to be able to bring the best of our community to franchisees, vendors, and corporate folks from all across the country. The KFC family will find out in Austin what we have known in the Susquehanna Valley for a long time – the Uptown Music Collective concerts are second to none.”

This amazing opportunity is not lost on the students who will be benefiting from it.

"Going to play in Texas is like a dream come true,” said guitarist Jossian Lilley, 17, Loyalsock Township High School. “I am beyond excited to take this talented group down south and play some awesome music!"

Connor Evans, 17, Williamsport Area High School, agreed.

“Being able to play in an amazing venue where great musicians have performed is a truly remarkable experience and I am very grateful to be a part of,” Evans said.

Vocalist Leah Batman, 17, is grateful for every chance to perform, but said this is the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Being invited to play at this incredible venue is a huge honor, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” Batman said. “I can’t wait to rock out with my best friends, as well as share some great music with the KFC family in Austin!”

