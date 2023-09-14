Williamsport, Pa. — Read an eBook Day, a celebration shared by libraries and publishers across the world on Sept. 18, is a good reminder of opportunities for local patrons.

Though many people prefer the tactile experience of reading a physical book, the popularity of eBooks is still soaring. Through eBooks, anyone can carry hundreds of books in a single pocket- or book-sized device.

Libraries have also boarded the eBook train, offering vast collections of reading material through partnerships with programs such as Libby.

Readers with a library card can access eBooks from any library within the Lycoming County Library System on all major computers and devices, including iPhone, iPad, Nook, Android phones and tablets, Chromebook, and Kindle anytime, anywhere by visiting Libby and logging in with a library card. James V. Brown Library cardholders have access to eBooks, audiobooks, movies and music through the Hoopla site.

Read an eBook Day is a celebration of modern storytelling. Readers around the world are encouraged to take part in the largest digital reading event by choosing from millions of free eBooks from their local library.

“eBooks have proven to be a convenient, beneficial complement to traditional, physical books,” said Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Public Relations Director at the Brown Library. “When physical books are not available or practical — such as when you’d like to carry many at once — eBooks offer a great alternative for instant access to reading.”

Read an eBook Day falls in the middle of Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the American Library Association and public libraries nationwide to remind students and lapsed cardholders to obtain a library card. To sign up for a library card, bring your photo ID to the Brown Library in person or fill in an online form at www.jvbrown.edu.

