Muncy, Pa. — The world-famous monster truck "Raminator" will be stopping in Muncy this August.

The heavily modified 2020 Ram 1500 Power Wagon will be available for guests to ride in as passengers, snap photos with and, of course, perform a car crush.

The Raminator's visit will take place at Kaiser Brothers Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 3360 PA-405 on Aug. 18 and 19.

There will be a meet-and-greet with the Raminator's driver and Hall Brothers Racing Team at the dealership before members of the racing team invite guests to ride on the back of the eight-passenger monster truck. Then, there will be a demonstration of the Raminator's power as it rolls effortlessly through a car crush.

All fans who come out and register will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win $100,000 towards any eligible vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep, and Ram Truck brands.

