Willliamsport, Pa. – The North Shore Railroad Company and its Affiliates are reminding the public that taking photos on railroad tracks is both illegal and dangerous. Most railroad tracks are private property - even ones that are abandoned or seem to be abandoned - and the company likens railroad track photography to walking down the middle of a busy highway in terms of danger.

Railroad track, equipment, and railroad bridge photography have been a surprisingly significant problem in recent years, reports the North Shore Railroad Company.

"Would you use a stranger's house or yard for a photo shoot just because they aren't home? Obviously, the reasonable answer is no!" the company said in a release.

Photographers and subjects may not always hear a train coming, and by the time an engineer spots a trespasser, it may be too late - it can take up to a mile for a train to come to a complete stop. Even knowing a train schedule is not a guarantee of safety: if a customer needs a railcar, the railroad company will deliver the car no matter what day or time it is.

If a photographer asks you to pose on railroad tracks or a railroad bridge, that person is asking you to commit a crime and putting you in danger. Stay off of the tracks!