Mifflinburg, Pa. -- The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA will hold a new event on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8:30 a.m.: the Y to Y Challenge! Racers will run 7.5 miles down the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail from the Mifflinburg YMCA to the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center.

The race begins at Meadow Green Drive in Mifflinburg near the Weis Market.

Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers in each age division as well as first overall male and female finishers for the entire race. Swag bags will be distributed at the finish line.

To register, visit gsvymca.org. Registration is $35, and all proceeds will benefit youth programming at the Y. Registration is limited to 100 participants.

Race bib pick-up and registration will take place on race day from 7 to 8:20 a.m. at the starting line. Participants are encouraged to park at the finish line at the Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive. Bus transportation will be available to take racers to the starting line at 7:15 a.m.

For more information contact Branch Director Angela Haines at (570) 966-7273 or ahaines@gsvymca.org.



