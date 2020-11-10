Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture published this year's September and October rabies case maps for Pennsylvania, which show the number and geographical distribution of all reported rabies cases as well as specify the species affected.

So far this year, raccoons have topped the list for most cases with 131, followed by bats with 54 cases and cats with 51 cases. Rabies can infect any mammal, though it is extremely rare in opossums, sheep, rabbits, small rodents, and goats.

Rabies is a brain and spinal cord virus that is almost always fatal and is widespread in Pennsylvania. Symptoms of rabies fall into two categories: furious and paralytic. People and animals with rabies may show signs in only one category, progress from one type to the other, show symptoms of only one type, or show no symptoms other than death.

Furious rabies symptoms include aggression, loss of fear, daytime activity by nocturnal animals, attraction to noise and human activity, excessive vocalization, dilated pupils, difficulty swallowing, loss of appetite, restlessness, biting at objects or other animals, and possibly drooling.

Paralytic rabies symptoms include decreased activity, poor coordination, hind limb weakness, acting "dull," excessive meowing in cats, uncontrollable lower jaw dropping, drooling, inability to swallow, and paralyzation.

Rabies in humans is preventable if exposure to the virus is recognized and treated quickly with a vaccine. Means of exposure include bites from rabid animals, scratches from rabid animals, saliva or neural tissue from a rabid animal contacting an open wound or break in the skin, and saliva or neural tissue from a rabid animal contacting mucus membranes such as the eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately washing a bite or scratch with soap and water can help greatly reduce the risk of rabies, but is not guaranteed to prevent infection.

Bats are a top cause of human rabies in the U.S. The CDC recommends that bats found inside of homes or other buildings should be tested for rabies. Bat bites can be surprisingly difficult to detect, so a sleeping person may not even notice if a bat bites them.

If a pet or farm animal has been bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, the pet or livestock should be quarantined and observed for any signs of rabies for at least 45 days. Any symptoms should be reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. A veterinarian may recommend post-exposure vaccinations.

I think I've found a rabid animal. What do I do?

If a wild animal is exhibiting signs of rabies, the Pennsylvania Game Commission should be called to capture and test the animal. If the suspected rabid animal is domestic, consult a veterinarian for help. Never try to handle a suspected rabid animal yourself.